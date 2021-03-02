Hawaii Office Of Information Practices, NIC Hawaii Launch Modernized State Public Meetings Calendar

NIC Hawaii and the State of Hawaii Office of Information Practices (OIP) are pleased to announce the launch of the modernized State Public Meetings Calendar available at https://calendar.

NIC Hawaii and the State of Hawaii Office of Information Practices (OIP) are pleased to announce the launch of the modernized State Public Meetings Calendar available at https://calendar.ehawaii.gov.

The calendar serves as the go-to online location to find out about all state agency, board and commission events and now makes it even easier for citizens to keep up with Hawaii state government. The site is responsive, meets accessibility requirements, has a fresh, appealing look and feel, is easy to navigate and offers search options by time period and by calendar name to find events of interest.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more important for citizens to have access to meetings of boards and commissions," said Cheryl Kakazu Park, OIP Director. "The modernization of the calendar application makes it easier for our residents to search for events whose outcomes can affect them."

The primary focus of the modernization was to improve the user experience. The site incorporates responsive features that adapt to the visitor's device, whether via smartphone, tablet or personal computer, and meets accessibility guidelines to ensure information is available to all. A help page has been added to address public and agency questions, and navigation has been improved. Agency users will find it easier to enter agendas and other meeting details.

"Our goal is to make sure citizens can access the information they need quickly and intuitively, especially in today's rapidly evolving environment," said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager.

The State Public Meetings Calendar application was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, the official internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About the Office of Information Practices

The mission of the Office of Information Practices (OIP) is ensuring open government while protecting individual privacy. OIP administers two laws to promote open and transparent government in Hawaii: the Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA), HRS Chapter 92F, which requires open access to government records, and the Sunshine Law, part I of HRS Chapter 92, which requires open public meetings. Both laws are intended to open up governmental processes to public scrutiny and participation by requiring government business to be conducted as transparently as possible, while balancing personal privacy rights guaranteed under the Hawaii State Constitution. For more information, visit https://oip.hawaii.gov.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of digital government solutions firm NIC, manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005213/en/