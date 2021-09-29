HAVN Life Acquires Bennett's Choice Patented Brain Health And Recovery Formulations

Along with adding new formulations to the Company's natural health product portfolio, founder Matthew Bennett to join HAVN Life as Director of Education

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind is pleased to announce that is has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition") of patented natural health product formulations that support brain health from Bennett's Choice (the " Patented Formulations"). The Acquisition will add more products to HAVN Life's existing line of natural health products, with additional product launches planned in the near future.

"Completing this acquisition is a huge win for HAVN Life, adding a new and excellent set of proprietary formulations to our portfolio of natural health products," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The fact that Bennett's Choice products are preferred by professional athletes as part of their brain health recovery lends serious credibility to the efficacy of brain health supplements, and we see great potential for these products to help those in need of brain health support and healing," he adds.

As part of the deal, Bennett's Choice founder Matthew Bennett will join the HAVN Life team as Director of Education, lending his expertise and insight to the Company's efforts to elevate the conversation about brain health and the role of natural health products.

"As an addition to HAVN Life's existing line of natural health products, the Patented Formulations will be showcased to a broader community, allowing widespread access to products that support brain health and healing," says Matthew Bennett, HAVN Life's newly minted Director of Education. "We have seen firsthand the significant positive impact on brain health within our own consumer base and distribution channels. Personally, I am excited to join a very experienced group that is passionate and structured, as they grow the brain health space in a positive and sustainable way," he adds.

Mr. Bennett's background as a therapist working with athletes to improve their recovery and performance led him to develop four formulations - Brain Evolve, Brain Beast, Brain Thrive and Brain Dream. Currently, the products are being distributed to 18 professional sports teams, including the Winnipeg Jets®, Manitoba Moose®, Calgary Stampeders®, Washington Wizards®, Houston Texans®, New England Patriots® and Seattle Seahawks®. Performance nutritionists and individual players across the NHL®, NFL®, NBA® and AHL® are using the formulations as part of their player brain health recovery regimen. The product line's essential blend of natural ingredients is designed to aid sleep, improve energy, and balance mood to help optimize performance, and has been used to support recovery from concussions and brain injury. The products are available through bennettschoice.com and at GNC® locations across Canada, as well as at many Popeyes® supplement stores, at more than 60 Pharmasave® locations, and at a variety of health clinics in Canada and the United States.

About Bennett's Choice

Matthew Bennett began treating athletes in 2005 as a team athletic therapist, working to improve their recovery and performance. After six seasons working with professional sports teams across the NHL, AHL, CFL and MLB, Bennett opened his own practice in Vancouver, BC, where he continues to work today.

Bennett's work with professional athletes showed him the impact of concussions and brain health in all aspects of life and led him to research and develop his first formulation, Brain Evolve in the autumn of 2009, which he was able to patent in August of 2015. Brain Evolve is now the only patented treatment for mTBI (concussion) in the USA, with the Canadian patent granted in May 2021. Bennett's Choice formulations are Health Canada approved and the choice of many professional athletes - now widely available to the consumer market. To find out more about Bennett's Choice products, visit bennettschoice.com and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagramfor news and updates.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

