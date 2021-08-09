Haven Life Once Again Recognized As One Of The Best Small & Medium Workplaces In The United States By Great Place To Work® And Fortune

For the second consecutive year, the digital life insurance agency receives top honors for its culture, benefits and leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is proud to announce that it's been named one of the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ in the United States by Great Place to Work and Fortune. This award marks the sixth "Best Workplace" distinction the organization has received since 2020 and is the second year in a row that it's been named one of thetop small and medium places to work in the entire country.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 98% of Haven Life's employees said it is a great place to work.

"Six years ago, I started Haven Life with a team of four people. We were on a mission to make life simpler for anyone who wanted to financially protect their loved ones," said Haven Life CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "We are now a team of more than 340. Whether my colleagues have been here since Day 1 or are newer to the team, we all share the same commitment to making Haven Life a great place to work. I'm beyond grateful to them each and every day."

The organization continues to grow. Haven Life is currently hiring for more than a dozen open positions, including roles in analytics, distribution, engineering, marketing, people and culture, product, QA, and risk solutions.

As noted through an anonymous survey by its employees, Haven Life is highly rated for its culture, benefits and team leadership. Perks include a generous 401(k) matching program, pension plan, $1,000 annual learning and education stipend, and more. Full benefit details are available here .

For more information about Haven Life, or to see open positions, visit HavenLife.com .

About Haven LifeHaven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

