Haute Dokimazo Introduces CONVO 2021- A Full Year Relationship-Building Program For Marketing Mavericks And Sales Rebels

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spontaneous Think Tank Haute Dokimazo is starting the new year with the launch of CONVO 2021—a four-quarter research study for B2B and B2C marketing and sales executives from commercial and enterprise companies that will enhance participants' relationships, create authentic, profitable customer connections and ultimately define a new industry metric — ROE (Return on Emotion).

"ROE will be a marketing metric that will become a new industry standard for measuring the impact of shared experiences on pipeline generation and deal acceleration," said Haute Dokimazo's CEO Liz Lathan.

"In the world of consumer marketing, it 's well known that emotions drive 95% of our decision making (as noted in a study by Harvard School of Business). Shared experiences anchored in conversation that evoke an emotional response can reliably create genuine connections that drive profitable business relationships," she said.

Through CONVO 2021, and working with Alla Breve Educational Consulting, Haute Dokimazo intends to prove this in a measurable way with a research project to capture ROE for business to business relationships. Much like Bain coined NPS (Net Promoter Score) as a widely accepted business metric, Haute Dokimazo and Alla Breve Educational Consulting will define a new engagement metric for evaluating the success of both in-person and virtual events in driving business connections.

Alla Breve Educational Consulting is known for their extensive experience designing surveys, running focus groups, and crafting strategies to improve business outcomes using analytics that tell an impactful story.

CONVO 2021 kicks off on February 23, 2021 with the first Quarterly Convo — a three-hour virtual session where participants will have peer-led conversations with live crowdsourcing to determine topics of interest around marketing data and analytics and personalization. It will be followed by the world's first-ever live-via-Zoom Great White Shark tagging experience, led by marine research and conservation nonprofit Fins Attached. The experience is intended to prompt a conversation about how researchers are using shark migration data to impact global policies on ocean conservation. Subsequent Quarterly Convo topics will include Account-Based Marketing, the Sales + Marketing Connection, and Human-Centric Marketing.

The year-long program will be capped with an option for participants to join Haute Dokimazo for a 5- or 7-day "Capstone Event" international adventure — locations to be revealed on the day of travel. Haute Dokimazo's first-such business trip — the 2019 Secret Family Reunion — resulted in more than $5 million in new business deals tracked between participants who did not know each other prior to the event.

To learn more, visit https://www.hautedokimazo.com/convo

Located in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Haute Dokimazo creates rousing shared experiences anchored in conversation that drive genuine connections. The award-winning company facilitates high-energy roundtable sessions, community think tanks, and strategic planning sessions for businesses and nonprofits both large and small. Their clients have included Fortune 500 list regulars Dell, Intel and Google.

The company 's unusual name combines "Haute" (pronounced "hot" by the founders but defined as the French word meaning "high" or "quality") — with 'Dokimazo '(a Greek word, pronounced dok-im-ad '-zo). Co-founder Liz Lathan states, "Dokimazo means trying to prove something is genuine — our conferences focus deeply on genuine connections and genuine learning."

Haute Companies Group — Haute Dokimazo is part of the Haute Companies group — a collection of companies that embrace the unconventional to build human-to-human connections. The brands also include Haute Rock Creative, Haute Spot, Haute Rock Entertainment, SwagHub and EventWorks.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haute-dokimazo-introduces-convo-2021--a-full-year-relationship-building-program-for-marketing-mavericks-and-sales-rebels-301216309.html

SOURCE Haute Dokimazo