Haus Of Thrones Pop-Up Bar Reigns In Downtown Houston

Game of Thrones inspired experience encourages fans to bend the knee, band together for #HOTSUMMA (HAUS OF THRONES SUMMA)

HOUSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer might be here, but winter is coming to downtown Houston beginning July 23, 2021 with The Haus of Thrones. A 21+ Game of Thrones inspired experience, located at 505 Main St. Houston, TX 77002, in a 10,000 square foot, multi-level recreation of Westeros, featuring: King's Landing, The Infamous Wall of the Nights Watch, Winterfell and more. This photo-op rich, interactive experience features unique activities such as:

DAILY: "Iron Throne" contest: use everyday materials to build your best mini version of the Iron Throne

"Iron Throne" contest: use everyday materials to build your best mini version of the Iron Throne SUNDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY: Game Night, with life-size game pieces

Game Night, with life-size game pieces WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY: Game of Thrones inspired trivia with prizes

Game of Thrones inspired trivia with prizes FRIDAY, SATURDAY:Game of Thrones inspired costume contest with prizes Early bird pricing is $20 per person until July 16, 2021 , $40 per person after June

20, with experiences running every 2 hours: 4-6 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via Universe tickets. Food, drinks & merchandise are sold separately.

As a commitment to making fun accessible by those less privileged Haus of Thrones will be giving away 500 tickets for a pre-opening day, July 22, 2021, with priority given to Houston-based non-profits, relief and front-line workers. Please visit us on social media to enter to win free tickets. Find us on Instagram @hausofthrones Facebook- Haus of ThronesHTX.

Party like a VikingWe know some of you are over the top with GOT spirit like us! Bring your birthday buddy to Haus of Thrones for an unforgettable birthday party including:

Game of Thrones inspired 10" cake your choice of (chocolate or vanilla)

One bottle of house champagne (non-alcoholic also available)

Sparklers

Special shoutout from the DJ

Birthday packages are $100, can be purchased as an add-on when purchasing tickets via Universe tickets.

Pre-party like a King or QueenThe Bus of Thrones is a 26 ft Game of Thrones Inspired Décor Party Bus that can serve as a pre/post party or experience it as a unique way to see downtown Houston, even if you are not attending the Haus of Thrones. Here's what to expect:

Pickup at 400 Main St.

30 minute ride around downtown Houston

Game of Thrones Inspired Music & Top 40's Hits

3 TV's

your very own Haus Host MC

front door drop off at Haus Of Thrones (505 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002)

77002) VIP Skip the line access

A Haus of Thrones t-shirt (T-Shirt Design separate from the merchandise )

To-Go beverages (alcoholic & non-alcoholic) available for purchase

Party bus tickets are $20.00 per person, reservations can be made here or to book a private party please contact reservations@hausofthrone.com

"My goal with Haus of Thrones is to transport guests to Westeros, give fans a chance to reenact their favorite scene, take nostalgic and memorable photos that will leave them smiling and awe struck." said Asha Holloway, Creator, Haus of Thrones. Holloway also is the brainchild behind Muggleless: a Harry Potter Experience, Dunder Mupplen: The Office Experience, JingledUp: A Christmas Experience.

About Haus of ThronesHaus of Thrones is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with HBO, or THE GAME OF THRONES SHOW, or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates. This is Four44 Creative Agency LLC's artistic adaptation recreation of an iconic series that added value to our adulthood. Enjoy the story telling from our eyes in the most fun way! Learn more at www.hausofthrones.com

Asha Holloway asha@genesishtx.com832-836-0272

