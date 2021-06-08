Haugland Learning Center Joins New Story Schools, Announces Name Change

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haugland Learning Center, a private special education school for students with autism or emotional support needs that has supported children and young adults in Ohio since 2004, announced this week that their...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haugland Learning Center, a private special education school for students with autism or emotional support needs that has supported children and young adults in Ohio since 2004, announced this week that their schools will reopen for the fall semester under a new name: New Story Schools - Ohio.

In 2020, New Story Schools, an educational company that supports similar populations, purchased Haugland Learning Center. New Story's mission is to help students write new stories of success. This partnership enhances educational and therapeutic opportunities for children and young adults with autism or emotional support needs in the state of Ohio. Since making the purchase, the company has begun several large renovations of Haugland facilities and is evaluating potential new locations.

Building on Haugland Learning Center's legacy, New Story Schools will continue its mission to be an organization that removes barriers for all children. "We are a mission-driven company," said Paul Volosov, President at New Story Schools. "Our mission is to help young people facing complex challenges live a quality life, and we are excited to partner with Haugland Learning Center because their work fits so closely with our mission. We respect the legacy they have built and feel that this new name will help us continue to build on it."

In communication with families, staff and district partners, New Story Schools emphasized that the change in name serves to help align the two organizations, but it will prioritize preserving the experiences and development of their students.

"We will continue to focus on allowing students to be successful," said Morten Haugland, Senior Vice President. "For years, we have helped students overcome barriers and achieve success. While the name on the door changes to reflect our new partnership, the experience in our classrooms will remain intact as we work to improve continuously. Our families know to expect excellence from us, and we will continue to deliver."

For more information, visit www.newstoryschools.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haugland-learning-center-joins-new-story-schools-announces-name-change-301308010.html

SOURCE New Story Schools