Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF Debuts In Top 5; Crypto Demand Surges In Latin America

Hashdex, a leading crypto-focused asset management firm, debuts first crypto index ETF.

The HNCI ETF tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index, which Hashdex and Nasdaq co-developed to create a benchmark for the institutionally investible crypto asset class.

The HNCI ETF builds on Hashdex's existing funds and the ETF's top five debut reflects the surging demand for crypto assets in Latin America and around the world.

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund began trading today, April 26th, 2021 on Brazil's B3 exchange under the ticker symbol HASH11. The fund debuted with R$615.250.700,00 and the initial offering was led by Genial with BTG, Itaú, and Banco do Brasil.

The launch of the ETF builds on Hashdex Ltd's work to bring secure crypto asset investment products to regulated financial markets around the world. The HNCI ETF offers 100% exposure to a market weighted basket of crypto assets that will adapt as the asset class evolves. With its broad market representation, trusted governance, daily liquidity, and fair fees, the fund meets the needs of institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual investors alike.

"This fund raises the bar for the rest of the market. The arrival of HASH11 at B3 brings more comfort and security to the investor, who will have access to a basket of assets with periodic rebalancing and which follows the international safety parameters in this sector," explained Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex Ltd.

The ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), an index co-developed by the Hashdex and Nasdaq to represent the institutionally investable crypto asset market. Inclusion criteria such as market representation, liquidity thresholds, presence on regulated exchanges and institutional custody support ensure that investors only own the strongest assets. The NCI and its related ETFs rebalance quarterly.

"This ETF is a significant milestone for Hashdex, for Brazil's financial markets, and for the crypto community around the world. The crypto economy will drive innovation and economic growth globally, and Hashdex will be playing a pivotal role," said Andrew Puschel, Head of Strategy.

About HashdexHashdex ltd. is a leading crypto-focused asset manager that makes crypto investing secure and accessible for all classes of investors. Hashdex is the largest crypto asset manager in Latin America with over $500M ( R$ 2B) in assets under management and in September 2020, received approval for the launch of the world's first cryptocurrency ETF, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF.The product is listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (Bermuda Stock Exchange - BSX), a traditional market for listing funds and structured products.

