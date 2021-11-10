Hasbro Makes Gift Giving Easy With 'Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live,' A Livestream Event

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Report today announced Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live, the company's first ever livestream shopping event. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality Daphne Oz and Buzzfeed contributor Iván Emilio, the virtual shopping experience will broadcast live from the Hasbro Microsite as well as on Hasbro's Instagram + Facebook Live Channels on Friday, November 12 at 12pm EST and bring holiday shoppers a close-up look at the season's hottest toys from Hasbro's iconic lineup of brands.

During Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live, viewers will enjoy live appearances from special guests including a robust lineup of family creators and tips and tricks from gift wrap expert Alton DuLaney as well as fun content such as product demonstrations, and more. Consumers can easily browse and purchase Hasbro toys and games via shoppable tags directly on the Hasbro Microsite store throughout the event.

We've planned a dynamic shopping experience that combines the fun of live video and the convenience of mobile shopping. It's a one-stop-shop and takes the guesswork out of what to buy for the holidays and delivers a perfect gift right from 'shelf' to your door this holiday season," said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. "Today's consumers crave easy access to product recommendations and simplified online shopping more than ever before, and we look forward to meeting them where they are to deliver a fun and entertaining online shopping experience."

"As a mom of four kids 7 and under, I am always on the hunt for toys that will keep my kids engaged and entertained through play! With the holidays upon us, I am all too familiar with the stress of finding the perfect gift for each age, interest and child," said Daphne Oz, Emmy Award-winning TV host of The Dish on Oz. "Hasbro has something for all my minis - from PLAY-DOH kitchen creations for my chefs-in-the-making, to everything we need for high-energy NERF battles, and of course amazing games and toys featuring our favorite characters like Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Transformers, and My Little Pony. I am thrilled to get to connect with fans during this event and hopefully help them find something fun to fill this season with a little extra joy!"

To join the event, consumers can follow @Hasbro and #HasbroHolidayLive on Hasbro.Brandlive.com beginning 12pm EST on Friday, November 12. For every viewer that tunes into Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live, Hasbro is proud to make a donation to Marine Toys for Tots, to help keep the magic and joy of the holidays alive for children across the country by ensuring that parents and caregivers are able to give a gift to their child on the morning of their holiday.

