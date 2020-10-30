TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Has Candor Bootstrapped The Next Billion Dollar Startup?

The Mortgage Industry's Next Unicorn Has Been Quietly Gathering Heavy Hitter Clients To Bring Its Loan Engineering System To Market In A Big Way
Author:
Publish date:

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Candor has been quietly onboarding some of the mortgage industry's biggest, most respected names to bring its Loan Engineering System to market.  Following a 50,000 loan stress test, Candor has demonstrated it can fully underwrite loans with great integrity and without absorbing any underwriting resources.  And those 50,000 loans are backed by $3.8B in defect insurance from Lloyd's of London, eliminating both scratch and dent and repurchase risk.  

"Candor addresses the most significant and hard to solve problem in mortgage manufacturing:  modeling an underwriter's critical thinking," said Thomas Showalter, Candor's CEO.  "Candor is the only mortgage FinTech platform to successfully institutionalize underwriter thought life in a machine.  Using our proprietary, patent pending form of Knowledge Engineering, Candor successfully underwrites a loan to the highest level of integrity with virtually no human assistance."

Candor's clients report per loan cost reductions of > $1,000 and a cycle time reduction of ~20 days, a market demand left unanswered by the glut of offerings in OCR, data validation, and other digitization tools.

"Candor is our client's secret weapon," said Brandie Young, Candor's CMO.  "It's a first mover advantage they play close to the vest.  The low cost to implement levels the playing field between mega and small to mid-size lenders.  Given the broad market appeal, I see Candor evolving into a core lending technology over the next several years."  

Self and Angel-funded Candor, an EBITDA positive company, continues to attract investment dollars as it is poised to address a huge multi-dimensional market with its proprietary, highly effective productivity solution.  The addressable market exceeds $3.1B in processing fees and more than $1.4T in insurance coverage. Candor is structured for aggressive growth and profitability and looks forward to a bright future.

About CandorFinally, lenders can use a machine to make complex, dynamic lending decisions and underwrite a loan with virtually no human assistance.  Candor's patent-pending Knowledge Engineering Technology models underwriter thought life to automate the critical thinking needed to underwrite a loan.  And every loan Candor underwrites is backed by a Lloyd's of London defect policy.  Follow Candor, or demo Candor

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/has-candor-bootstrapped-the-next-billion-dollar-startup-301163915.html

SOURCE Candor