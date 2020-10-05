Harveys Lake Tahoe Completes Room Renovation As Part Of $41 Million Total Investment

The renowned resort now offers 519 redesigned guest rooms in the Tahoe Tower, in addition to the previously remodeled balcony suites in 2018, as well as the new Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino has completed the renovation of all 519 guest rooms in the famed resort's Tahoe Tower as part of a $41 million total property investment over the past two years. The tower's balcony suites, with incredible views of the lake, were also remodeled in 2018.

"First opened in 1944, Harveys Lake Tahoe is an iconic resort on the South Shore and continues to offer enhanced amenities for guests to enjoy, including the newly redesigned rooms," said John Koster, senior vice president and general manager for Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe. "The completion of this major investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating guest experiences at our resorts and advancing the Lake Tahoe tourism economy."

According to Las Vegas-based architect and designer DEZMOTIF Studios, the renovated Tahoe Tower rooms at Harveys provide guests with a comfortable, relaxing environment with a fresh and modern appeal. Inspired by nature and the seasons, the new rooms feature a spacious layout with the use of natural textures in a warm, neutral palette. Wood accents are contrasted by linen textures throughout the room. Additionally, the plush carpeting in a deep blue chevron pattern is reminiscent of the stunning lake waters, creating a sense of calmness to the space.

The redesigned bathroom provides the highest level of amenities for modern travelers, with neutral walls contrasted by dark quartz and dark metal accents that create a timeless and clean atmosphere. Guests may also unwind in a comfortable room setting with tailored, modern furnishings and finishes. Additional highlights include power charging ports and a flat-screen TV.

The plush custom platform bed features a two-tone headboard with tailored stitching details. Across from the bed, a combination desk-dresser unit offers ample work space, task lighting, and storage drawers. Finally, the sitting area near the windows allows guests to sit and enjoy the stunning mountain or lake views.

Another recent major capital investment at Harveys included the opening of the beautiful and iconic Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoethis past winter, located in the middle of the action on Harveys main casino floor.

