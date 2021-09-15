Harvey's Continues Commitment To PWHPA And Women's Professional Hockey

Montreal's PWHPA team to be named Team Harvey's for Upcoming Season

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvey's has officially re-upped their partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). Harvey's, a successful Canadian brand for more than 60 years, will serve as the official team sponsor for the PWHPA's Montreal hub for the 2021-22 season.

The partnership between Harvey's and the PWHPA began during the Canadian leg of the 2021 Secret® Dream Gap Tour in Calgary. This partnership was a way for Harvey's to connect with their fellow Canucks and share the love of the game on and off the ice. Montreal, which will now be known as ' Team Harvey's ', was crowned the 2021 Canadian Secret® Cup Champions after defeating Team Sonnet ( Toronto) in the event's championship game.

" Harvey's is thrilled to continue our partnership with the PWHPA and serve as the official team sponsor for Montreal this season", said Chelsea Kellock, Vice-President of Marketing, Harvey's. "As a Canadian brand, Harvey's loves hockey as much as the rest of the country and it's important to us that we look to support initiatives for diversity and inclusion on and off the ice."

The partnership will come with Harvey's branded jerseys for the Montreal hub—set to be revealed early November. The partnership includes a financial commitment, fan contesting, player integration into their marketing and much more to help support the PWHPA.

"We are thrilled that Harvey's has re-committed to the PWHPA for the upcoming season," said Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant. " Harvey's is a recognizable brand in Canada who believes in our mission. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without our incredible partners and we're looking forward to working closely with Harvey's to continue to grow women's hockey."

Bauer Hockey, the world's number one hockey brand was the team sponsor for the Montreal region last season, as their home to the Bauer Innovation Lab is in Blainville, QC. This upcoming season, Bauer is proud to sponsor the Boston region, the newest PWHPA team, which is located near the company's corporate headquarters in Exeter, NH.

The PWHPA announced season plans in August 2021, which will include the return of the Secret Dream Gap Tour along with more on-ice opportunities for its members following a challenging 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regions competing in the upcoming season alongside Montreal are Toronto, Calgary, Minnesota and Boston.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About the PWHPA

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women and future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Secret Dream Gap Tour, visit pwhpa.com.

