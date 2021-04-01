Harvest Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ("ORBT") (TSX: ORBT) (TSX: ORBT.U) and open the market. The Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the growing and dynamic space industry sector.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com

Date: Thursday April 1, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

