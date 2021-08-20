Harvest Of Ohio Opens Medical Dispensary In Columbus

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest of Ohio, LLC , ("Harvest of Ohio"), the first female minority-led, vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Ohio, today announced the upcoming grand opening on Sunday, August 22 nd of their new medical...

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest of Ohio, LLC ,("Harvest of Ohio"), the first female minority-led, vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Ohio, today announced the upcoming grand opening on Sunday, August 22 nd of their new medical dispensary in Columbus, Ohio.

The new location will begin serving patients at 12:30 pm this Sunday. Harvest of Columbus is located at 2950 N. High Street, Clintonville, and is open Monday through Saturday, from 9:00am to 7:00pm; and Sundays, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at: https://www.harvestofohio.com/ Instagram: @HarvestofOhio Facebook: @HarvestofOhio

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, "Words cannot express how excited we are to officially begin serving patients. We are pleased that we have assembled such a diverse team of executives, managers, associates, and vendors.

As a black businesswoman, I have overcome years of obstacles to arrive at this moment, entering this new and rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Our majority-minority partnership allowed my entire team to gain valuable insight required to commence operations. I appreciate all of the assistance from Ohio state regulators throughout this process.

Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products."

About Harvest of Ohio, LLC Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvest of Ohio, LLC is the first vertically-integrated, minority female-led cannabis company in Ohio. Harvest of Ohio, LLC has been granted licenses to dispense medical marijuana to serve the needs of patients across the state. We hope you'll join us on our journey.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-of-ohio-opens-medical-dispensary-in-columbus-301359897.html

SOURCE Harvest of Ohio, LLC