Harvest Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - HRVSF

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is fair to Harvest Health shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held.

Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Harvest Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Harvest Health shareholders; (2) determine whether Trulieve is underpaying for Harvest Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Harvest Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Harvest Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

