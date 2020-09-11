Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Shareholder Meeting

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Harvest Shareholders") held on September 11, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The Harvest Shareholders voted in favor of the following agenda items:

A special resolution authorizing Harvest to amend and restate its Articles, which includes (a) the adoption of an advance notice policy, (b) the removal of certain restrictions regarding the conversion of Multiple Voting Shares to Subordinate Voting Shares, (c) the ability of the directors to remove any director that is deemed to be an "Unsuitable Person", and (d) certain among other corporate maintenance matters, as more particularly described in the proxy materials sent to the Harvest Shareholders;

fixing the number of directors for the ensuing year at six and electing Mark Neal Barnard, Steve White, Elroy Sailor, Eula Adams, Ana Dutra, and Scott Atkison as directors of Harvest; and

appointing Haynie & Company as the auditors of Harvest for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of Harvest to fix their remuneration.

Full details are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

