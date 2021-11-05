Harvest ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest ETFs" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Harvest...

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest ETFs" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF (TSX: HSPN) and open the market.

Harvest ETFs, managed by the Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Manager, currently managing $1.9 billion in assets. Our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate income over the long term. The Harvest ETFs product suite includes a diversified range of equity income ETFs and equity growth focused ETFs.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

