Harvest Capital Credit Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results On November 6, 2020

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) - Get Report announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 before market open on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning.

The conference call will feature remarks by Joseph A. Jolson, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard P. Buckanavage, the company's President and, William E. Alvarez, Jr., the company's Chief Financial Officer. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 8454508.

About Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) - Get Report provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of senior debt, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

