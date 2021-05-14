Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces Final Cash Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the "Company," "HCAP," "we," or "our") (HCAP) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a final cash dividend of $0.22 per share of its outstanding common stock, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2021.

The final dividend comprises an amount necessary to distribute all of the Company's undistributed investment company taxable income from its 2021 taxable year through the anticipated closing date of the Company's pending merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("PTMN"). Payment of the final dividend is necessary to preserve the Company's regulated investment company tax treatment.

The Company's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") will not apply to the final dividend. As a result, all participants under the DRIP will receive the final dividend in cash and not shares of HCAP's common stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) - Get Report provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of senior debt, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

