Harvard Pilgrim Honors 63 Physician Groups In Its 19th Annual Physician Group Honor Roll

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 63 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim Network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 19th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.

Harvard Pilgrim selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on clinical performance measured against national standards set by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), a tool developed for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess the clinical performance of doctors and other medical professionals. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 14 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. A total of 16 of the 63 practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in all domains of clinical care.

"We are honored to partner with these exceptional physician groups and we congratulate each of them on their outstanding performance on national quality benchmarks," said Michael Sherman, MD, senior vice president at the combined organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize these physicians for their outstanding dedication to patient safety and for the exceptional care they provide our members."

Honor Roll practice providers are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select physicians based on quality measures.

The following practices were named in the 2021 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):

Connecticut ProHealth Physicians, Central Connecticut CT

Maine InterMed, Portland, MEMartin's Point Healthcare, Portland, ME

Massachusetts Acton Medical Associates, Acton, MAAffiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern Massachusetts, MA *Baycare Health Partners, Springfield, MABrigham And Women's Physician Organization, Boston, MACharles River Medical Associates, Natick, MACongenial Health, Peabody, MACooley Dickinson Physician Hospital Organization, Northampton, MADedham Medical Associates, Dedham, MADedham Medical Associates, Norwood, Norwood, MA *Emerson PHO, Concord, MAGranite Medical Group, Quincy, MAHarbor Medical Associates, South Weymouth, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Beverly, Beverly, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Braintree, Braintree, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Burlington, Burlington, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Cambridge, Cambridge, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chelmsford, Chelmsford, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chestnut Hill, Chestnut Hill, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Concord Hillside, Concord, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Copley, Boston, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Kenmore, Boston, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Medford, Medford, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Peabody/ Lynnfield, Peabody, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Post Office Square, Boston, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Quincy, Quincy, MAHarvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Somerville, Somerville, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Watertown, Watertown, MA *Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Wellesley, Wellesley, MA *Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MALincoln Medical, P.C., Concord, MALowell General Physician Hospital Organization, Lowell, MAMassachusetts General Hospital Physicians Organization, Boston, MA *Milford Regional Physician Group, Milford, MAMount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge, MANew England Quality Care Alliance, Eastern Massachusetts, MANewton Wellesley Health System, Newton, MANorth Shore Health System, Lynn/ Salem, MANortheast PHO, Beverly, MA *PCPO (Pentucket Medical Associates/Mystic Healthcare), Haverhill/ Lawrence, MAPediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's, Eastern Massachusetts, MAPlymouth Medical Group Physician Associates, Plymouth, MAReliant Medical Group, Central Massachusetts, MASignature Healthcare Corporation, Brockton, MASouth Shore Medical Center, Norwell, MA *South Shore PHO, South Weymouth, MASouthcoast Health Network, Dartmouth, MASteward Compass Medical Local Chapter, South Shore Massachusetts, MASteward Greater Boston West Local Chapter, Brighton, MASteward Greater Central Mass Local Chapter, Worcester, MASteward Greater Fall River Local Chapter, Fall River, MASteward Greater Haverhill/Methuen Local Chapter, Haverhill/ Methuen, MASteward Greater North Shore Local Chapter, Peabody, MASturdy Memorial Hospital Affiliated Physicians, Attleboro, MAThe Physician's Organization at Children's Hospital, Eastern Massachusetts, MATufts Medical Center, Boston, MAUMass MCN-Northern Worcester County, Worcester, MAUMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester, MAWinchester Physicians, Winchester, MA *

New Hampshire Southern New Hampshire Internal Medicine Associates, Derry, NHUpper Connecticut Valley Hospital Physicians, Colebrook, NH

About the combined organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan

The combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan represents the coming together of two of New England's most iconic nonprofit health care companies. Representing nearly 90 years of combined service to our members and the community, together we are building upon our diverse legacies and innovative collaboration by making it our purpose to guide and empower healthier lives for our members - no matter their age, health, race, identity, or income.

We strive to be a different kind of nonprofit health and wellbeing company, with a broad range of health plans, and innovative tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier, guiding our members at every step of their health care journey to better health outcomes. We are committed to providing high-quality and affordable health care, improving the health and wellness of our members, and creating healthier communities throughout New England.

