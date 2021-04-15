Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Joan Benoit Samuelson And Dajuan Eubanks Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and Dajuan Eubanks of the Maine Red Claws are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Samuelson and Eubanks are featured in a new Harvard Pilgrim public service campaign, which includes 15 and 30 second public service announcements (PSA), that will run on broadcast television in Maine and across various social media channels starting on April 19. The PSA, entitled "Opponents," encourages Maine residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Harvard Pilgrim partnered with a Portland based crew for the PSA production, which was filmed at the State Theater in Portland.

"As a resident of Maine, I'm proud to work with Harvard Pilgrim to share this important message," said Joan Beniot Samuelson, 1984 Olympic gold medalist and Beach2Beacon 10K founder. "We need all Mainers to roll up their sleeves to help us get to the finish line of the pandemic."

"We can't defeat COVID-19 with people sitting on the sidelines," said Dajuan Eubanks, president of the Maine Red Claws. "Now more than ever, we need everyone to do their part to end COVID-19, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

"It is crucial that Mainers help to defeat COVID-19 by getting vaccinated," said Bill Whitmore, vice president of the Maine market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Our hope in partnering with Joan Benoit Samuelson and Dajuan Eubanks is to raise awareness and encourage our neighbors across the state to get vaccinated."

View the PSA's here: 30 second PSA: https://youtu.be/3r91Gd4hX0g, 15 second PSA: https://youtu.be/-6uZqVD5tfE

About the combined organization of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

The combination of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care represents the coming together of two of New England's most iconic nonprofit health care companies. Representing nearly 90 years of combined service to our members and the community, together we are building upon our diverse legacies and innovative collaboration by making it our purpose to guide and empower healthier lives for our members - no matter their age, health, race, identity, or income.

We strive to be a different kind of nonprofit health and wellbeing company, with a broad range of health plans, and innovative tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier, guiding our members at every step of their health care journey to better health outcomes. We are committed to providing high-quality and affordable health care, improving the health and wellness of our members, and creating healthier communities throughout New England.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvard-pilgrim-health-care-joan-benoit-samuelson-and-dajuan-eubanks-raise-covid-19-vaccine-awareness-in-maine-301270052.html

SOURCE Harvard Pilgrim Health Care