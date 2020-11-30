Harvard Eye Associates In Orange County Offers New State-of-the-Art Cataract Treatment

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Eye Associates, one of the country's leading cataract surgery treatment and research centers, announced a new, state-of-the-art cataract treatment called the Light Adjustable Lens this month. The Light Adjustable Lens is the first and only intraocular lens implant that allows a physician to customize a patient's vision after the lens has been implanted in the eye during cataract surgery.

"The Light Adjustable Lens represents a true breakthrough in cataract and vision correction surgery — one that will allow us to give patients more precise vision than we ever could before," said Dr. John A. Hovanesian, one of the board-certified surgeons at Harvard Eye Associates.

Studies show patients who receive the Light Adjustable Lens and have post-surgery adjustments were more likely to achieve 20/20 vision without glasses, compared to cataract patients who chose a standard lens implant. The Light Adjustable Lens is made of special photosensitive material that changes the shape and power of the implanted lens in response to ultraviolet light. It can be adjusted to fit a patient's needs and lifestyle.

"Adjusting the prescription of the lens implant after surgery allows us to correct for small variations in healing that happen in nearly every eye. We can now give patients exactly the vision they want," said Dr. Hovanesian. Each Light Adjustable Lens is specific to the needs of the individual patient, creating better, clearer vision than was possible before.

Dr. Hovanesian is an internationally-recognized leader in the fields of corneal, cataract, refractive, and laser surgery, a sought-after lecturer, and the author of two eye surgery textbooks.

Harvard Eye Associates, an active FDA research center, has pioneered numerous advancements in medical and surgical eye care since its founding in 1974, including implantation of the world's first implants for small incision cataract surgery.

The eye specialists at Harvard Eye Associates have successfully treated cataract patients by fitting them with individually recommended intraocular lenses that clear up cloudy vision caused by cataracts. Until now, a patient had to choose between a lens for clear distance vision, clear close vision, or a multifocal intraocular lens that could not be adjusted after surgery. The new Light Adjustable Lens means that cataract patients can have the clear vision they've always desired after surgery.

At this time, surgery is the only approved treatment for cataract. Patients interested in cataract surgery with the Light Adjustable Lens may schedule an examination at Harvard Eye Associates by calling 949-951-2020.

