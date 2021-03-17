Hartford Funds Launches New ETF Designed For The Longevity Economy

Hartford Funds today announced the launch of a new exchange traded fund, Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSE Arca: HLGE), which seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford...

Hartford Funds today announced the launch of a new exchange traded fund, Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSE Arca: HLGE), which seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford Longevity Economy Index (LHLGEX) (the "Index"). LHLGEX is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies that comprise industries that reflect certain themes that are expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents.

HLGE is designed to invest in companies included within industries that provide goods and services that reflect longevity economy themes, including aging in place and home modification, working longer, performance health and comfort, maintaining social connections, financial freedom, staying mobile, human enhancement and leisure, and entertainment.

HLGE is designed to address risks and opportunities within the U.S. longevity economy universe by selecting equity securities of companies exhibiting a favorable combination of priority multifactor characteristics, including valuation, momentum, and quality. LHLGEX seeks to outperform a capitalization-weighted universe of U.S. capitalization equity securities over a complete market cycle.

"Education about the importance of longevity planning has long been a hallmark of the insight Hartford Funds shares with financial professionals, and this product is an extension of that strategy," said Vernon Meyer, Chief Investment Officer at Hartford Funds. "By leveraging our world-class multifactor indexing approach and risk management, the Hartford Longevity Economy ETF seeks to deliver a unique and diversifying shareholder experience by tapping into the underappreciated and persistent value of evolving consumer patterns among the widening senior demographic.

HLGE is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Arca, Inc. and its estimated current expense ratio is 0.44%

For more information about the Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and Hartford Longevity Economy Index, please visit hartfordfunds.com.

About Hartford FundsFounded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.

The firm's product line-up includes more than 50 mutual funds and ETFs in a variety of styles and asset classes. Its mutual funds (with the exception of certain fund of funds) are sub-advised by Wellington Management or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The strategic beta ETFs offered by Hartford Funds are designed to help address investors' evolving needs by leveraging a unique risk-optimized approach, which identifies risks within each asset class and then deliberately and systematically re-allocates capital toward risks more likely to enhance return potential. Excluding affiliated funds of funds, as of December 31, 2020, Hartford Funds' investment advisory business had approximately $139.4 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. For more information about our investment family, visit http://www.hartfordfunds.com.

Important Risks: The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Security prices fluctuate in value depending on general market and economic conditions and the prospects of individual companies. ● The Fund is not actively managed but rather attempts to track the performance of an index. The Fund's returns may diverge from that of the index. ● The Fund's focus on securities of issuers that are expected to benefit from providing goods and services that are needed by or attractive to the world's aging populations may affect the Fund's exposure to certain industries or types of investments. Certain investments in companies focused on longevity and aging solutions may be affected by government regulations or other factors. ● Investments focused in a sector, industry or group of industries may increase volatility and risk.

Investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting hartfordfunds.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Mutual funds are distributed by Hartford Funds Distributors, LLC (HFD), Member FINRA. Exchange traded products are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). Advisory services are provided by Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (HFMC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lattice Strategies LLC (Lattice). Certain funds are sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP and/or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd. serves as a secondary sub-adviser to certain funds. Hartford Funds refers to HFD, HFMC, and Lattice, which are not affiliated with any sub-adviser or ALPS.

