Harry Rosen Partners With DoorDash To Introduce Same-Day Holiday Delivery

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - With the holiday countdown officially on, Harry Rosen, Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer, announces a new partnership with last-mile logistics platform DoorDash to make this season of giving a little more convenient and a lot more joyful.

While this year's holidays may look a little different, Harry Rosen is committed to making even the smallest moments feel big with an exciting gifting edit available at harryrosen.order.online, or the DoorDash app and website. Starting today, clients within range of participating Harry Rosen stores in Toronto and Vancouver can now order up new styles as they would their dinner with same-day delivery powered by DoorDash through to Christmas Eve. Clients in Calgary will also have access to the service as of Monday, December 21st.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with DoorDash to reimagine the holiday shopping experience for our clients and provide same-day delivery that's quick and easy. We understand this time of the year can be stressful, now more than ever. It is our priority to continue to evolve with the needs of our customers to ensure they can focus on what's really important." said Ian Rosen, Vice President of Digital and Strategy at Harry Rosen.

As part of this partnership, Harry Rosen will use DoorDash Storefront, which enables merchants to create their own online storefronts. To place an order, clients can visit the unique Harry Rosen URL, add their favourite items to their cart, checkout, and a Dasher will drop off their purchases the same day*. To take the guessing out of gifting, Harry Rosen has curated a menu of this season's best-sellers at a variety of price points including warm and stylish cold-weather accessories, fragrances, gift cards, and cozy wardrobe picks.

"Throughout this challenging year, we've been focused on providing products and services to help our merchant partners continue reaching their customers in new and innovative ways," said Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. "We're proud to partner with Harry Rosen and have worked together to build a solution that enables Harry Rosen to drive even more meaningful sales during this time."

This collaboration is the latest example of how Harry Rosen continues to be dedicated to providing new and innovative client experiences across touchpoints. This exciting partnership comes on the heels of a larger strategic refresh launched by the retailer earlier this Fall and led by Harry Rosen's creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo.

"Being a part of Harry Rosen's transformation this year has been a highlight for us. The marketing team has made some brave decisions to find new ways to reach and connect with the modern consumer. The DoorDash partnership is another great example of that." said Mike Sutton, President at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

*Orders must be placed 1 hour before store closing to apply for same-day delivery.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 15 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.