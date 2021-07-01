Harry Potter: The Exhibition To Launch Global Tour At The Franklin Institute In Philadelphia

BURBANK, Calif. and ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions and EMC Presents have announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will kick off its spellbinding global tour at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in early 2022.

The Franklin Institute will play host to the world premiere of the exhibition, which is slated to tour globally to Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The exhibition's opening and ticket on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months.

The brand new behind-the-scenes exhibition will use the latest innovations in immersive design and technology. It will celebrate the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films and stories. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Harry Potter: The Exhibition introduces a unique comprehensive touring experience that will enchant both new and devoted Wizarding World fans.

"This exhibition will be unlike any other Wizarding World touring exhibition. The inclusion of technology, attention to detail and integration of magical touches created by our partners at Imagine Exhibitions is truly unique," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. "We are elated to be launching the world tour at the Franklin Institute and for fans to be able to have another way to experience the Wizarding World."

"We are very excited to be launching the world tour of the all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Philadelphia at The Franklin Institute in early 2022," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "The Franklin Institute is a trusted partner of ours, a national leader for world-renowned exhibitions, a great cultural driver for Philadelphia, and a perfect location for fans to experience our groundbreaking new exhibition."

"The Wizarding World is a sweeping phenomenon that crosses generations and delivers astonishing global appeal," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "We are thrilled that Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its world tour debut in 2022 at The Franklin Institute, putting Philadelphia in the national spotlight, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region and providing months of sustainable tourism revenue."

About Wizarding WorldIn the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved franchises.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter & The Cursed Child - the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York - a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Themed EntertainmentWarner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

About Imagine ExhibitionsA world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., creates sophisticated, high quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine's team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design, awareness, and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever they are presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., a global pioneer in traveling entertainment responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The Company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, and entertainment properties.

About EMC PresentsEMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion. Michael Cohl's career spans over 45 years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with the world's most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael's strategies are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Besides his storied history in the music industry, Cohl has promoted multiple successful exhibitions including the original King Tut exhibit, " John Lennon: The New York City Years", Bodies: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Cohl, previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/Music Hall of Fame and has received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with an Emmy, the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, a Peabody Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.

About The Franklin Institute Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

