Harrison Lung Joins Siris As Partner, Portfolio Value Creation

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Harrison Lung has joined the firm as Partner, Portfolio Value...

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Harrison Lung has joined the firm as Partner, Portfolio Value Creation. He most recently served as Partner at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Lung will lead Siris' Operational Excellence group and work alongside Siris' teams and Executive Partners to deliver on the value creation potential of Siris portfolio companies across the entire deal lifecycle.

For the past decade, Mr. Lung has implemented pivotal strategies across McKinsey's digital technology and technology-media-telecom (TMT) clients, helping drive transformations and efficiency in digital and technology infrastructure, operations and organizational structures and processes. His combination of deep technology experience and history of improving global businesses will help Siris as it seeks to accelerate growth across its portfolio companies, while reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiency and sophistication.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, said, "We are excited to welcome Harrison to lead our Operational Excellence group and look forward to benefiting from his experience at McKinsey transforming dynamic technology businesses. We are confident in his ability to help design and implement sophisticated, efficient solutions for our portfolio companies."

Mr. Lung said, "I am thrilled to join Siris as the firm continues to drive growth across technology and telecommunications businesses that deliver mission-critical products and services. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in Siris' Operational Excellence group to optimize the application of best practices across the portfolio."

Prior to joining McKinsey & Company in 2010, Mr. Lung worked in Accenture's System Integration, Technical Architecture (Mobile Solutions) and New Business groups, where he served as part of the leadership team that built and scaled an internally incubated startup - Accenture Mobility Operated Service - and facilitated transformative growth for Fortune 500 companies in the pharmaceutical, utility, telecom, chemical and energy sectors.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lung served in technology operating roles in the telecom industry in Canada, at Bell Mobility and Sprint Canada, and was part of the leadership team that implemented Wireless Number Portability. Mr. Lung has been a member of Asia Society's Global Talent and Diversity Council since 2019 and an ambassador at the Cornell Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network (CAAAN) since 2020.

Mr. Lung holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an Executive MBA from Cornell University and Queen's University.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrison-lung-joins-siris-as-partner-portfolio-value-creation-301200314.html

SOURCE Siris