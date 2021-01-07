Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun On Its Pending Sale To Ares Management Corporation And Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising TricorBraun, a portfolio company of AEA Investors LP (AEA), on its pending sale to funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Private Equity Group (Ares) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers'). TricorBraun is North America's largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The transaction is being led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group and Brandt Carr and Dan Savage of the firm's Industrials Group.

"Having worked with TricorBraun previously, it has been impressive to witness the company's continued success under the management team and AEA's leadership," said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. "We are proud to have worked with AEA and management on another successful transaction and are excited to watch the company build on its leadership position with the support of its new partners."

"Keith Strope, executive chairman of TricorBraun, Court Carruthers, president and CEO of TricorBraun, and the rest of the management team have fantastic new partners in Ares and Ontario Teachers', and we are excited to see what the future holds for the company as the preeminent distribution platform in the packaging sector," said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. "We continue to see strong private equity demand for market leading distribution platforms."

TricorBraun is North America's largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The company serves consumer packaged goods companies, from cutting-edge start-ups to the world's most iconic brands, and is a critical packaging provider for the essential personal care and household cleaning, food and beverage, and healthcare/nutraceutical industries. From rigid to flexible packaging, stock and custom capabilities, and countless options of materials, industries, and markets served, TricorBraun's range of packaging solutions sets it apart. Serving customers since 1902, TricorBraun has grown to $1.5 billion in annual sales, with more than 1,100 team members in 50 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

AEA was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors ("Participants") and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 90 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Connecticut, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies and mezzanine and senior debt investments. AEA Private Equity invests across three sectors: value added industrials, consumer and services.

Ares is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares' investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2020, Ares' global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Ontario Teachers' is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $204.7 billion Canadian dollars ($161.3 billion) in net assets, as at June 30, 2020. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as of January 1, 2020, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers.

