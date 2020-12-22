Harris Williams Advises TractManager On Its Sale To Symplr

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TractManager, a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners (Arsenal), on its sale to symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake). TractManager's technology and professional services optimize the business of healthcare through contracting, sourcing and provider management solutions. The transaction was led by Sam Hendler, Dan Linsalata, Jake Lin and Owen Hughes of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

"As the healthcare industry has evolved in the last 10 years, operational optimization technology solutions - covering labor, spend and compliance management - have rapidly come to the fore as a strategic priority for provider organizations," said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. "This transaction continues Harris Williams' track record of representing best-in-class software vendors and investors in this important subsector of healthcare IT."

"The sale to symplr is a tremendous validation of the deliberate strategy that Arsenal and the TractManager management team have put in place over the last several years," added Dan Linsalata, a director at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure to work with the TractManager and Arsenal teams and we look forward to watching the company continue to evolve under new ownership."

TractManager's healthcare-specific application suite serves three out of five U.S. hospitals. Serving the healthcare industry with integrity for more than 30 years, TractManager is the first mover in strategic sourcing, enterprise contract lifecycle management, provider management and evidence-based data. The company's more than 450 highly skilled and experienced professionals help clients to improve cash flows by reducing their capital and nonlabor costs and to conform their contract, policy and procedure management to meet regulatory requirements.

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in healthcare and specialty industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add.

Founded in 2006, symplr is a global leader in healthcare governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions. symplr focuses on a single mission: to make healthcare GRC simpler and more efficient for the global healthcare community. The symplr platform offers solutions that span provider data management, provider credentialing services, compliance, patient safety, workforce management and vendor management. Its customers count on symplr every day to help protect and streamline their businesses with reliable and innovative GRC solutions.

Clearlake is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica, California and Dallas.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in the IT Services, Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector, and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

