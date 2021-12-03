Harris Williams Advises Stokke On Its Pending Acquisition Of BABYZEN

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Stokke on its pending acquisition of BABYZEN, the leading French designer and manufacturer of premium baby strollers and accessories sold under the...

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Stokke on its pending acquisition of BABYZEN, the leading French designer and manufacturer of premium baby strollers and accessories sold under the internationally-recognized YOYO brand. The transaction is being led by Ed Arkus, Brent Spiller, Konstantin Molinari and Michael Osborne of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

"Stokke is recognized worldwide for its best-in-class solutions for children, delivering consumers beautiful Scandinavian products that nurture family bonding," said Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The acquisition of BABYZEN and its iconic YOYO brand further strengthens Stokke's product range and position as one of the world's leading premium brands in its segment."

"We are honored to have worked with Stokke on this transaction and excited to have had the opportunity to extend our track record in the infant and juvenile sector," added Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure working with the team at Stokke on this transaction, and we look forward to seeing what Stokke accomplishes in its next chapter with the addition of the BABYZEN and YOYO brands."

"Combining Stokke and BABYZEN demonstrates our ambition to strengthen our global position. Our strategy is all about delivering a premium consumer experience, be that through our own product or by acquiring companies that offer complementary products," said Jacob Kragh, CEO of Stokke.

Stokke was founded in Ålesund, Norway in 1932. Since 2006, Stokke has focused exclusively on premium children's furniture and equipment within the highchair, stroller, baby carrier, home textiles and nursery market segments. Today, Stokke continues a tradition of designing smart, sustainable products that promote bonding and healthy development of children and their families. Stokke's timeless designs and sophisticated engineering ensure functionality, exceptional ergonomics, unparalleled comfort and a seamless fit with any interior style.

BABYZEN, based in Aix-en-Provence, France, is a leading designer and manufacturer of baby strollers and accessories sold under the YOYO brand. The company sells lightweight baby strollers with a focus on flexibility and compact design, enabling consumers to carry them during travel or use them in urban areas.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

