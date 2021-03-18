Harris Williams Advises Rohrer Corporation On Its Sale To Wellspring Capital Management

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Rohrer Corporation (Rohrer), a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries (ShoreView), on its sale to Wellspring Capital Management (Wellspring). Rohrer is a leading manufacturer of high-visibility consumer packaging solutions in North America. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Jenson Dunn, Chuck Walter, Caroline Inglesby and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

"Given Rohrer's unique capabilities and broad portfolio of essential products and services, we believe the company is poised for continued strength with Wellspring as its new partner," said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"It was a pleasure working with Rohrer and ShoreView on this transaction and we are excited to watch Rohrer continue to evolve under Wellspring's ownership," added Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Founded in 1973, Rohrer is one of the largest suppliers of high-visibility retail consumer packaging in the U.S. Rohrer's impressive capabilities include a wide array of printed paperboard products and thermoformed plastic products. Additionally, Rohrer's design services, heat seal tooling production and heat seal machinery distribution make Rohrer a true one-stop shop for packaging solutions. Rohrer is committed to consistently providing a better package to build brands and businesses.

Founded in 2002, ShoreView is a Minneapolis-based private equity firm that has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital across four funds. ShoreView partners with family or entrepreneurial-owned companies across many sectors, including engineered products, distribution, industrial services, business services, healthcare and niche consumer products. ShoreView structures a variety of acquisition, recapitalization and build-up transactions, typically in businesses with revenues ranging between $20 million and $300 million.

Wellspring is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm's Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005581/en/