Harris Williams Advises RegO On Its Pending Sale To Dover Corporation

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising RegO, a portfolio company of Windjammer Capital Investors (Windjammer), on its pending sale to Dover Corporation (Dover). RegO is a leading provider of highly-engineered flow control solutions for cryogenic and liquified gas end markets. The transaction is being led by John Arendale, Giles Tucker, Brandt Carr, Dan Savage and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

"RegO's commitment to quality and innovation have propelled it to become one of the leading providers of flow control solutions across the globe," said John Arendale, a managing director at Harris Williams. "Leveraging its breadth of unique capabilities, RegO is well-positioned to continue executing on its growth plan and capitalizing on the significant tailwinds in the company's diverse end markets."

"There is growing attention and interest from investors in flow control assets, particularly those whose products serve alternative energy sources, where RegO is a leading player," added Giles Tucker, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"It was a pleasure working with Windjammer and RegO management on achieving an exceptional outcome and we look forward to watching RegO's future success," added Brandt Carr, a director at Harris Williams.

RegO has manufactured flow control products since 1908, with pioneering gas control solutions that helped launch the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. The company invented the MultiValve assembly that combined several valves into one, Chek-Lok & MultiPort assemblies, as well as filler valves and pop action relief valves. Today, RegO is a global provider to the LPG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), cryogenic, and industrial gas industries, with distribution centers located around the world. RegO products are manufactured in the USA at four facilities in North Carolina, using only the highest-quality materials, carefully machined with exacting precision and stringent quality control. All products are 100% tested for reliable performance. RegO distributors are indispensable contributors to the company's success as valuable partners in serving customers, and are supported by RegO with training, inventory and technical support.

Windjammer is a national private equity investment firm based in Newport Beach, California and Waltham, Massachusetts that invests control equity in middle market businesses and in partnership with management. Since its founding in 1990, Windjammer has managed over $2 billion of committed capital with respect to its control equity investment strategy, and since inception has completed over 60 platform investments and more than 160 strategic add-ons. The firm targets investments in companies that are leaders in attractive niche markets and share several of the following characteristics: significant and defensible market positions; differentiated products and services; strong management teams; scalable business models; identifiable growth opportunities; and consistent financial performance.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm's Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

