Harris Williams Advises ISS A/S On Its Sale Of A Portfolio Of U.S.-Based, Single-Service Janitorial And Specialized Services Contracts To Argenbright Holdings

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ISS A/S (CPSE:ISS; ISS) on its sale of a U.S.-based portfolio of single-service janitorial and specialized services contracts to Argenbright Holdings. All other ISS businesses in the U.S., including integrated facilities services (IFS), cleaning and janitorial, aviation, and food service offerings, will remain unaffected by the transaction. ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. The transaction was led by Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

"It was a pleasure working with the ISS North American team and broader organization to find the right home for this portfolio of contracts. We look forward to watching the business grow under the leadership of Jason Pitcock, vice president, ISS North America Specialized Services, and in partnership with Argenbright Holdings," said Taylor Morris, a director at Harris Williams.

"Argenbright Holdings is the ideal home for the business to continue to grow and provide outstanding service to its client base," added Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams.

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimizes the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight, and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals, and other locations across the globe.

Argenbright Holdings is a privately held provider of workforce solutions in human capital-intensive industries headquartered in Atlanta, with decades of experience in security, aviation services and facilities services. Argenbright Holdings' mission is to provide legendary service to their clients by delivering the personal attention expected of local service providers, as well as having strong processes, technology-driven solutions and national reach.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm's Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

