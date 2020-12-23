Harris Williams Advises Inmark Packaging On Its Investment From Kelso & Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Inmark Packaging (Inmark), a portfolio company of Quad-C Management (Quad-C), on its investment from funds affiliated with Kelso & Company (Kelso). Inmark is a leading distributor of life sciences and rigid container packaging. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Graham Rives and Dan Pate of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

"There continues to be strong investor interest for high-quality assets in the packaging sector and we are excited to help deliver this successful outcome for Quad-C and Inmark," said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams. "What the Inmark team has built alongside Quad-C is truly impressive and we are excited to watch that continued success in partnership with Kelso."

"Inmark is widely recognized throughout the packaging sector for its high-quality products, innovative packaging solutions and superior customer service," said Graham Rives, a director at Harris Williams. "The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and is well positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds in both life sciences and rigid packaging."

For over 40 years, Inmark has been a trusted source for rigid container, temperature-controlled, specimen transport, used medical device and dangerous goods packaging. Headquartered in Atlanta, with locations in Europe, Asia and North America, Inmark has become a respected leader in developing packaging solutions for businesses globally.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation/logistics companies. In its nearly three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in more than 65 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value.

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested over $15 billion of equity capital in 131 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporates. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; aggregates, metals, and mining; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; and industrial technology. The Industrials Group is also a leading advisor to the packaging sector and has significant experience over a broad range of end markets and business models. For more information on the firm's Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005503/en/