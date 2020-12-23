Harris Williams Advises FitzMark On Its Majority Recapitalization By Calera Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised FitzMark, a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions company that provides industry-leading brokerage and logistics services to shippers and carriers, on its majority recapitalization by Calera Capital (Calera). The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Jeff Burkett and Richard Segal of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group and Chuck Walter of the firm's Industrials Group.

"FitzMark is a leader in the third-party logistics space, providing a wide variety of services to a diverse and loyal customer base," said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams. "FitzMark has a unique employee-centric growth minded culture that truly sets it apart from other third-party logistics companies and that ultimately results in superior service for customers and carriers alike. It was a pleasure working with Scott Fitzgerald, founder and CEO, and the rest of the FitzMark team, and we are excited to see their next chapter unfold in partnership with Calera."

"There is a strong fit between Calera and FitzMark as a result of their multi-year relationship and clear alignment in terms of strategy, culture and approach. We sincerely appreciate Scott entrusting us to work with Calera to facilitate a majority recapitalization and deliver a great outcome, thereby extending our leading track record in third-party logistics," added Jeff Burkett, a director at Harris Williams.

FitzMark is a nationwide third-party logistics firm headquartered in Indianapolis. Since 2006, FitzMark has provided best-in-class brokerage and logistics services to its customers and carriers by investing in a team of dedicated transportation professionals and honing its custom-developed transportation management software, DASH.

Founded in 1991, Calera is a private investment firm which has invested over $3.7 billion. With offices in Boston and San Francisco, Calera focuses on partnering with founders and management teams to drive significant value creation in their businesses, primarily in two industry sectors: business services and specialty industrials. Calera makes substantial equity investments in middle market businesses and works closely in support of management to build long-term sustainable value through the implementation of strategic and operating initiatives.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams T&L Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm's T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; aggregates, metals, and mining; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm's Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

