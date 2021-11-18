Harris Williams Advises Eurazeo On Its Pending Acquisition Of Scaled Agile

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Eurazeo (EPA: RF) on its pending acquisition of Scaled Agile, Inc. (Scaled Agile), a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners (Leeds Equity) and Rubicon Technology Partners (Rubicon). Scaled Agile is a leading global provider of the framework, platform, professional training content and certifications for implementing business agility practices across the enterprise. Eurazeo will hold a majority stake and invest approximately $300 million alongside existing investors Leeds Equity and the Scaled Agile management team. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

"Scaled Agile has established itself as a category leader in business agility, providing a unique framework, along with proprietary training content and tools, that enables global organizations to successfully undergo digital transformations," said Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams. "Eurazeo's investment will enable Scaled Agile to continue to accelerate its growth both organically and through M&A while bringing the SAFe® framework to more enterprises worldwide."

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to extend our successful track record in the professional education and DevOps sectors," said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure advising Eurazeo and we are excited for the next chapter of growth for Scaled Agile."

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of $30.8 billion (27.0 billion euros) in assets under management, including $21.9 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 350 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term. Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

Scaled Agile is the provider of SAFe®, one of the world's leading frameworks for business agility, a critical element to empowering digital transformation. Through learning and certification, a global partner network and a growing community of over one million trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile was founded in 2011 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

Rubicon invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $2 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut, and Palo Alto, California.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

