Harris Williams Advises DDW The Color House On Its Sale To Givaudan

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised DDW The Color House (DDW), a global privately held company specializing in natural color solutions for the food and beverage industry, on its sale to Givaudan, a global leader in fragrances and flavors. The transaction was led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Andy Warczak and David Stead of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

DDW is a global leading provider of natural colors across the food and beverage industry. The company was founded in 1865 to provide malt for brewing companies, and over the next 150 years, adapted to supply caramel color for the soft drink market. DDW eventually became an expert in all things caramel for the food and beverage industry and expanded into Ireland, China, Eswatini, Brazil and the U.K. In 2003, DDW entered the world of natural food colors and has since added natural color facilities in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. DDW is now one of the leading suppliers of natural colors around the world.

Givaudan is a global leading company in taste and wellbeing, and fragrance and beauty. With its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the company has a long history of innovating tastes and scents. From a favorite drink to a daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.8 billion).

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

