Harris Williams Advises Cosmic Pet On Its Sale To Platinum Equity

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Cosmic Pet, a portfolio company of Guardian Capital Partners (Guardian), on its sale to Platinum Equity. Cosmic Pet, a leading designer, marketer and distributor of pet products, including toys, beds, collars and leashes, treats, feeders and bowls, and other accessories, will be combined with Platinum Equity portfolio company Petmate. Petmate manufactures, sources and markets a diverse product line that includes plastic and wire pet kennels, dog houses, toys, food storage, bedding, treats and chews, and other pet-related products and accessories. The transaction was led by Ryan Budlong, John Neuner, Zach England, Bernardo Villar and Jun Ye of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

"Cosmic Pet's wide assortment of fun and innovative pet products, as well as its commitment to quality and safety, has made it a mainstay in the homes of millions of pet parents throughout the country," said Ryan Budlong, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"The pet space has proven to be a strong and resilient sector, with strong desire from investors seeking assets with secular growth drivers such as Cosmic Pet," added Zach England, a director at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure working with the teams at Cosmic Pet, Guardian and Platinum Equity on this transaction, and we look forward to watching Cosmic Pet continue to thrive as part of the Petmate family."

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Cosmic Pet is a leading innovator in pet toys, chews and treats. Cosmic Pet goes to market with highly recognizable brands and has won multiple industry awards for product development and design. In addition, the company also designs and markets high quality pet hard-good products and consumables across multiple channels under the following brands: Hyper Pet, OurPet's, Pet Zone, Pet Fusion, Aussie Naturals, Wild Eats, Pet Craft Supply Co, Ultra Paws, Mad Cat, Mega Mutt and other private label brands.

Guardian is a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia that invests in lower-middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. The private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower-middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations - a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O - acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications, and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing, Inc., Petmate, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is passionate about providing fun, trusted quality products worldwide to enhance the lives of pets and their families. The company's vision, to be the worldwide leader of solutions and excellence in the pet industry, encapsulates its commitment to deliver award-winning, innovative ideas daily to each of its product categories including bedding, kennels, dog houses, feeding and watering products, litter maintenance products, toys, collars, leads, travel, and more. Petmate's portfolio of pet, family-favorite brands include Chuckit!, Pet Qwerks, Healthy Chews, Gamma2, JW and La-Z-Boy.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

