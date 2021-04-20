Harris Williams Advises Corsearch On Its Sale To Astorg

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces the sale of Corsearch, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (Audax), to Astorg. Corsearch's innovative brand risk and performance solutions provide an end-to-end brand establishment and brand protection offering to corporations and law firms around the world. The transaction, led by Thierry Monjauze, Julien Oussadon, Mathew Tsui and Luke Clifford of the Harris Williams Technology Group and Derek Lewis, Bryce Walker and John Chase of the firm's Business Services Group, extends the firm's track record in the legal software and services sector.

"Corsearch's brand risk and performance solutions are transforming the way brand owners commercialize and protect their growth," said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure working with the teams at Corsearch and Audax, and we look forward to watching the company's continued success and growth in the next phase of its evolution."

"Under the leadership of CEO Tobi Hartmann and his veteran team, Corsearch has continued to invest in its technology which is empowering brand owners with deeper insight and intelligence across their global brand portfolios. This transaction underlines Harris Williams' leadership in the legal software and services sector, representing the fourth transaction we have completed in this subvertical since 2020," added Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Corsearch's brand risk and performance solutions are transforming how companies commercialize and protect their growth. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Corsearch delivers data, analytics and services that support brands to market their assets and reduce commercial risks. From IP clearance to brand protection and anti-piracy, Corsearch provides a comprehensive program that enables businesses to secure brand value and thrive commercially.

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 925 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies.

Astorg is a leading independent private equity firm with over €10 billion of assets under management. The company works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the U.S., providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body. The company has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, business-to-business professional services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London; Paris; New York; Frankfurt, Germany; Milan; and Luxembourg.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across industry groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm's Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

