Harris Williams Advises Capstone Logistics, LLC On Its Pending Sale To H.I.G. Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising Capstone Logistics, LLC (Capstone), a portfolio company of The Jordan Company (TJC), on its pending sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.). Capstone is a leading provider of outsourced supply chain solutions at nationwide distribution centers catering primarily to the grocery, food service and retail industries. The transaction is being led by Frank Mountcastle, Jason Bass, Jeff Kidd, Jonathan Meredith and Justin Icardo of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

"Having worked with Capstone previously, we are thrilled to have had another opportunity to work with CEO Steve Taylor, the Capstone management team and TJC on this transaction," said Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams. "We look forward to seeing what the company will accomplish with its new partner, H.I.G., and are excited for Capstone's next chapter."

"This transaction illustrates the strong market interest in third-party logistics platforms of scale with best-in-class, data-driven solutions solving increasingly complex supply chain challenges for blue-chip clients in resilient end markets," said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Capstone is a third-party logistics company offering technology-enhanced labor solutions for the full spectrum of supply chain activities. The company is a market leader in its industry and delivers service and value to its customers through innovative solutions across its integrated warehouse services, freight management, last-mile delivery, reverse logistics and related payment processing offerings. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Capstone serves its partner base at over 560 locations with operations in 49 U.S. states, Canada and Australia. Its partners are primarily focused in the grocery, food service, discount retail, CPG and drug retail end markets.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including industrials; transportation and logistics; healthcare and consumer; and telecom, technology and utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $40 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Atlanta in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in London; Hamburg, Germany; Madrid; Milan; Paris; Bogotá, Colombia; Rio de Janeiro; and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams T&L Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm's T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

