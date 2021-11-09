Harris Williams Advises BFG Supply On Its Sale To Pamplona Capital Management

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BFG Supply (BFG), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to Pamplona Capital Management (Pamplona). BFG is a leading technology-enabled distributor to the green industry. The transaction was led by Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam, Pete Morgan and Michael Tuohey of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

"Through a distinct focus on customer service and leveraging investments in technology, BFG has established itself as a clear leader in green product distribution and serves a diverse base of clients across the industry. The company thrived in partnership with Incline, and we are excited to watch BFG's next chapter unfold under the guidance of its top-notch management team and Pamplona," said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"High-quality specialty distribution companies continue to generate significant interest from investors driven by opportunities to grow both organically and through acquisitions. Additionally, BFG's position within the green industry provided a unique opportunity to capitalize on strong tailwinds in both the traditional lawn and garden market, and the rapidly growing controlled environment agriculture markets," said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams.

Headquartered in Burton, Ohio, BFG was founded in 1972 and has been serving the green industry for five decades. BFG distributes a full line of products across complementary green industry segments including professional horticulture, lawn and garden, hydroponic, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA). With over 15,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product offering provides a differentiated, one-stop solution to the market. BFG also offers customers solutions to better manage their supply chain through innovative technologies.

Incline, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Pamplona is a global private equity investment firm with offices in New York, London, Madrid and Malta. Pamplona was founded in 2005 and today manages over $12 billion of capital invested across a broad range of end markets and geographies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across industry groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

Harris Williams' Specialty Distribution Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including automotive and heavy duty aftermarket; building products; consumer; electrical and communications; foodservice; healthcare; industrial; and technology. For more information on the firm's Specialty Distribution Group, visit the Specialty Distribution Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

