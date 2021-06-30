Harris Williams Advises ArchKey Solutions On Its Significant Investment From One Rock Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ArchKey Solutions (ArchKey), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), on its significant investment from an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (One Rock). ArchKey is a premier electrical and technologies contracting and services provider. The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Neha Shah, Marshall Wills and Ken Black of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

"ArchKey is a national leader in electrical and technology contracting solutions, known for its comprehensive offering and technical capabilities," said Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The company thrived under the ownership of Oaktree and we are excited to see what it achieves in its next chapter."

"ArchKey is one of the few platforms with the scale and expertise to serve the growing demand for increasingly complex electrical and technologies systems," added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. "We believe ArchKey's new partnership with One Rock will enable the company to continue to scale and maximize its potential."

ArchKey is an industry-leading specialty services contractor providing scalable electrical and technologies solutions nationally. The company operates across a broad set of end markets including data center, commercial, industrial, renewables and healthcare, providing services to general contractors and owner-operators of new and existing facilities. ArchKey employs more than 3,000 team members across 13 office locations nationwide and has performed work in over 3,100 cities.

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $153 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide.

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report.

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group's experience, please visit the EPI Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

