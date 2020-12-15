Harris Williams Advises Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC On Its Sale To Cathcart Rail, LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC (ARS), a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners (GenNx360), on its sale to Cathcart Rail, LLC (Cathcart) and its financial partner, Star America Infrastructure Partners, LLC (together with its related persons, Star America). ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair; various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services; mobile repair; on-site customer repair operations; switching operations; and railcar storage. The transaction was led by Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett and Trey Balson of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

"ARS CEO Scott Driggers and the rest of the management team have grown the company into an impressive platform in the railcar repair services sector," said Jeff Burkett, a director at Harris Williams. "We believe ARS is one of the most trusted and reliable railcar service providers in the country, and we are excited to see how the company will advance in partnership with Cathcart in the coming years. The sale of ARS adds to our transportation infrastructure practice and specifically our rail services experience."

"ARS is recognized within the rail industry as providing best-in-class services to a diverse client base," said Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams. "There is strong investor interest in high-quality assets like ARS, and we believe ARS has found an excellent partner in Cathcart. We look forward to watching the partnership thrive."

Scott Driggers, CEO at ARS, said, "Harris Williams' expertise advising rail services companies and their familiarity with the buyer landscape made them the ideal partner for this transaction. We are grateful for their guidance and believe all parties enjoyed a tremendous outcome."

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, West Virginia, the company operates under a management team with over 150 years of industry experience.

GenNx360 is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include packaging; industrial machinery and components; logistics and supply chain solutions; industrial and environmental services; food and agricultural products and services; infrastructure equipment and services; specialty chemicals; and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

Cathcart is a diversified freight rail platform operating across both the services and transportation sectors. Cathcart is currently in growth mode and actively seeking mechanical partnerships with short-line railroads and acquisitions of rail and rail-related businesses. Cathcart was founded in 2015 by the father and son team of Thomas Cathcart and Casey Cathcart and now employs nearly 800 people across 60 locations in 22 states.

Star America, a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital, a European listed alternative asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (as at 30 September 2020) and shareholder equity of €2.8 billion (as at 30 June 2020), is a U.S. headquartered developer and manager of infrastructure assets in North America. With an investor base that includes large institutional investors such as insurance companies and pension funds, among others, Star America focuses on delivering infrastructure projects primarily across the transportation, social, environmental and telecommunications sectors. Star America's mission is to become the preferred partner in rebuilding America's infrastructure.

