Harris Williams Advises American Track On Its Recapitalization With DFW Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Track, a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (Hilltop) and PNC Mezzanine Capital (PNC MC), on its recapitalization with DFW Capital Partners (DFW). American Track is a leading provider of inspection, maintenance, repair and specialized construction services for industrial railroad infrastructure in the United States. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group, including Joe Conner, Ty Denoncourt, Trey Balson, Justin Icardo and George Stephenson.

"The American Track transaction represents another superb outcome for the Harris Williams T&L Group," said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The sale adds to our rapidly growing transportation infrastructure practice and highlights the depth of our longstanding experience in the rail services sector."

"We love working with great companies like American Track, with its market leading position, superior customer service and strong management team," said Ty Denoncourt, a director at Harris Williams. "American Track CEO Tom Lucario and his entire team have built the company into an impressive platform, and DFW will be a great partner for the business as it continues to grow."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, American Track provides railroad inspection engineering, repair and maintenance, and construction services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, municipal and logistics sites from various locations across the U.S.

Hilltop is a private equity firm focused on providing flexible capital and operating resources to lower-middle market companies at a growth or ownership inflection point. The firm is operated by experienced investors with a successful track record of supporting management teams to reach their strategic, operational and financial goals.

PNC MC is a flexible junior capital provider with expertise supporting buyouts, recapitalizations and consolidation strategies. PNC MC invests in companies operating in a wide range of industries, but has particular interest in manufacturing, value-added distribution, business services and consumer services. Since 1989, PNC MC has been a stable, thoughtful junior capital partner for private equity firms, independent sponsors, entrepreneurs and management teams. PNC MC's approach is to underwrite the long-term business strategy of their portfolio companies, allowing them to respond constructively to the opportunities and challenges of the changing business environment. As a result, PNC MC has made 190 investments in 98 portfolio companies in support of 367 transactions. Investments are a combination of subordinated debt and equity between $10 million and $50 million in companies with strong management, proven business models, stable cash flows and a clear plan for growth.

DFW is a private equity investment firm focused on lower-middle market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies catering to complex and regulated end markets, with an emphasis on healthcare and outsourced business and industrial support services. DFW has established a more than 20 year track record of success in both building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm's T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

