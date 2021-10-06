Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $3.5 Million For San Benito County Client

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan D. Johnson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $3.5 million for client Guadalupe Sandoval de Barron during litigation.

On the evening of January 12, 2018, a three-vehicle collision occurred, at the intersection of State Route 25 and Bolsa Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County, State of California, which tragically ended the life of fifty-seven-year-old Efrain Moreno Barron.

Barron was driving home from work in Redwood City to Hollister, where he had lived since he was a teenager. He had made plans to meet his wife and children at their favorite sandwich shop. The family was looking forward to spending the weekend together before the kids returned to school for the semester.

Barron was traveling southbound on Highway 25 near Bolsa Road in his 2016 Toyota Prius in bumper to bumper traffic—as he had done countless times before—when a Peterbilt box truck, traveling northbound, suddenly swerved into his lane, struck his vehicle, and pushed him into the adjacent ditch, killing him almost instantaneously. The box truck swerved into Barron's lane in a misguided attempt to avoid colliding with a Jeep that had run a stop sign while merging onto the highway in front of the truck. The initial collision report placed the Jeep solely at fault for the collision.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. aggressively fought for crucial "black box" data which resulted in the discovery of evidence showing, that: (1) the truck driver was less than truthful regarding the events leading up to the collisions and (2) the truck driver and his employer violated several industry norms in hiring and training the driver.

As a result, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. was able to secure a $3.5 million settlement for their client, far beyond the meager insurance limits of the Jeep who was initially thought to be the sole cause of the collision.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harris-personal-injury-lawyers-inc-recovers-3-5-million-for-san-benito-county-client-301393320.html

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.