Harris & Hayden Strengthens Excessive Force, Civil Rights & Employment Law Practice With New Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the continued increases in police brutality, excessive force and civil rights violations, Harris & Hayden has represented some of the most high-profile civil rights cases in the country. And on the heels of today's breaking news, finding no one directly charged in Breonna Taylor's death, we believe that our experienced team significantly benefits people who deserve and need justice now," said John W. Harris, co-managing partner of the Harris & Hayden law practice. "Harris & Hayden gets justice for the unheard."

Harris & Hayden, a leading national law firm, announced its partnership with a civil rights and employment law luminary attorney, Herbert Hayden, for a combined 50 years of experience. The Los Angeles (LA) Harris & Hayden law firm, formerly the Law Office of Harris & Associates, strengthens its several leading practices in police brutality, excessive force and employment discrimination with the new partnership.

John W. Harris and Herbert Hayden are officially joining forces as partners of the Harris & Hayden Law Firm, but their diligent work specializing in police brutality cases, excessive force and civil rights has been well documented over the past several years. For example, H&H's representation of the family of Anthonie Smith proved to be just one of the many successful ways the firm gets justice for its clients. The family was awarded $2.5 million for wrongful death in the fatal shooting of mentally ill Anthonie Smith by Riverside County sheriffs' deputies.

"Herbert and I have worked together for over eight years," said Harris. "We are very fortunate to be adding an influential civil rights and employment litigator who has taken numerous jury trials to verdict. Our powerful partnership, coupled with the work we are doing on excessive force and civil rights cases, further demonstrates Harris & Hayden's dedication to having one of the strongest civil rights and employment law teams in the country."

In June 2020, it was reported that the LAPD will pay nearly $1 million to settle excessive force claims against an officer who fired into a group of teenagers in 2015 after apparently mistaking a toy gun for a real weapon. The claim stemmed from when an LAPD officer shot at Jamar Nicholson, then 15, in an alley near 10th Street and Florence Avenue. Harris and Hayden were the attorneys representing the Nicholson family.

In addition to civil rights violations experience, Hayden brings to H&H extensive experience in employment discrimination litigation, wage and hour litigation, collective bargaining, contracts, grievance arbitrations and unfair labor practices litigation.

Hayden received his Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law and his BA and MS from the University of Texas at Dallas. Harris received a BS and Juris Doctor from the University of California Los Angeles ( UCLA) and the UCLA School of Law, which ranks among the top 20 law schools in the United States.

"We enjoy working together and helping people find justice," said Hayden. "Our goal is to be one of the top excessive force, civil rights and employment legal teams in California and expand our footprint nationwide. The H&H partnership gives us the platform to accomplish this."

Harris & Hayden Law Firm is a champion of civil rights and equality for all people. We have represented clients in courts, arbitration and administrative forums throughout California and the United States. To download the Harris & Hayden media kit, click the following link: https://bit.ly/2Rjyrmq .

