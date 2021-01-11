Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,764,704 shares of its common stock, which includes 882,352 shares sold upon the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon Therapeutics.

SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities acted as co-lead managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

