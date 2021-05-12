HarperCollins Focus Launches New Gift Book Imprint Harper Celebrate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Focus announced today the launch of its new gift book imprint, Harper Celebrate, expanding the publishing company's footprint into celebratory, seasonal and lifestyle books. The imprint will produce uplifting and inspiring, visually striking books using high-quality design and sophisticated detail in both the interior and exterior packaging. Harper Celebrate will be based in Nashville, under the direction of vice president and publisher, Michael Aulisio.

"I'm thrilled that Michael will be leading Harper Celebrate. He is extremely talented, bringing a rare and effective combination of market research, innovation and creativity. This new imprint will be a wonderful addition to the HarperCollins Focus family," said Laura Minchew, senior vice president, group publisher at HarperCollins Focus.

Aulisio joins Harper Celebrate after 10 years in marketing leadership for the Children's and Gift division at HarperCollins Christian Publishing. He has worked with bestselling authors such as Joanna Gaines, Dude Perfect, Bear Grylls, Brett Young, Bob Goff, Emily Ley, and Sarah Young, whose Jesus Calling book line has sold more than 35 million copies. Aulisio also created and implemented omni-channel marketing campaigns with internationally known celebrities like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Tony Dungy, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Rascal Flatt's Gary LeVox.

Aulisio commented, "There is a strong need for books that will help readers be inspired, find peace and cultivate positive personal change, as well as be entertained. I'm honored and excited for the opportunity we have to acquire and publish books that will beautifully celebrate the people, occasions, interests, and gifts in a reader's life."

Harper Celebrate will look to acquire projects such as daily readers, lifestyle books, journals, photography-driven books, literary graphic novels, hospitality, home decorating, organization, and crafting; poetry, personal time management, and mindfulness; and occasion-focused titles such as holiday celebrations, graduation, and gifts for special persons. It is scheduled to release its first titles in fall 2022.

Harper Celebrate is part of HarperCollins Focus' key objectives to connect with great writers and readers who rely on the global reach and distribution network of HarperCollins Worldwide. For more information, please visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate

About Harper Celebrate:Launched in May 2021, Harper Celebrate is the newest imprint under HarperCollins Focus. Through superior design and sophisticated detail, Harper Celebrate creates a visually striking experience to uplift and beautifully celebrate the people, occasions, interests and gifts in your life. For more information, visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate or follow us on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook at @HarperCelebrate.

About HarperCollins Focus:HarperCollins Focus, LLC owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints, that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship and community. The company's mission is to inspire the world with content that equips people to lead lives of significance, integrity and purpose. Current publishing imprints include HarperCollins Leadership, Harper Horizon, and Harper Muse. The company also operates HarperCollins Leadership Essentials, a destination online community dedicated to accelerating personal and professional development. The company is based in Nashville, TN. For more information go to www.harpercollinsfocus.com.

