Harold Wells Associates, Inc., Becomes An ASCO Advanced Solution Partner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 60 years, Harold Wells Associates, Inc. (HWA) has proven itself as a leading manufacturers' representative in the power products industry, representing the best manufacturers in the industries they serve. That's why ASCO Power Technologies is pleased to announce that HWA has agreed to become an Advanced Solutions Partner, representing the full portfolio of ASCO critical power equipment and Schneider Electric products to the data center industry in Northern California and Nevada.

Based in San Ramon, California, Harold Wells Associates specializes in providing products, services, and support for critical emergency power systems; data center infrastructure; and motor drives for industrial, HVAC, and municipal applications. Its projects typically involve mission-critical sites, where the firm provides design and application assistance, project management, and long-term service and support. Serving end users, architects, consultants, installation contractors, value-added resellers, and distributors, HWA has developed a reputation based on integrity, straightforward business ethics, and engineering know-how.

By becoming an ASCO Advanced Solutions Partner, HWA will provide the full range of ASCO Power Technologies' transfer switches, power control systems, load banks, and critical power management solutions. In addition, HWA will also offer the full range of electrical products and resources offered by Schneider Electric. With more than a century of critical power solutions experience, ASCO Power Technologies solutions are renowned for providing the highest levels of reliability and availability required by data centers today.

"We are extremely happy to be working with the team at HWA," says Jack McCauley, ASCO Power Technologies' Vice President of US Sales. "Their years of experience in Critical Power, combined with the ASCO Power Technologies products, support, and service will provide our customers with industry-leading capabilities."

"We are eager to merge our decades of experience and customers with the expanded line of products from ASCO and their great local support," says Jim Hoyt, President at HWA. "We are also excited about collaborating with the other local Schneider sales teams and distributors".

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

