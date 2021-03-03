Harmony Private Wealth Becomes First Colorado Team To Join Steward Partners Global Advisory

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has expanded its national footprint into the Denver-area market with the addition of Harmony Private Wealth, based in Fort Collins, Colorado. With more than $350 million in assets under management, the firm comes to Steward Partners from RBC Wealth Management and is led by co-founders DeHaven Becker, Michael Stradt, and Janet Mabry.

"We are proud of the fact that DeHaven, Michael and Janet have chosen to join Steward Partners as their new home," said Chris Barton, Divisional President, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "They represent our entrance into the Denver market, and we look forward to working with them to grow their own business and to help us further expand the Steward Partners' footprint."

Collectively, the team of financial services veterans spent more than 45 years with RBC Wealth Management. DeHaven Becker was with RBC for more than 13 years where he was a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor and earned the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP ®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC ®) designations. Michael Stradt was with RBC for over 23 years and holds the Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMC ®), Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP ®), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA ®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designations. Harmony Private Wealth's third partner, Janet Mabry, spent 11 years with RBC as a Financial Advisor. Prior to that, she was Vice President Treasury Management with Home State Bank (14 years) and a Financial Advisor with IDS Financial Services (7 years).

"We spent several years evaluating potential options for our practice," explained DeHaven Becker, Co-Founder, Harmony Private Wealth. "We chose Steward because not only are they a good match for what we want to do with our business, but they are also a partnership that aligns with our values and those of our clients. We feel they have the resources to help us create an environment where we can provide the best service possible and our clients can thrive."

"As our name implies, we chose to join Steward Partners because we were looking for the same harmony and balance in our business that we aim to deliver to clients," added Michael Stradt, Co-Founder, Harmony Private Wealth. "We feel that all of the things we've each done throughout our careers have prepared us for being owners of our own business and partners in something bigger than ourselves. Joining Steward Partners gives us more flexibility and puts us in control of our own practice in a way that we've not previously had."

"One of the things that really attracted us to Steward Partners is their prowess in technology," said Janet Mabry, Co-Founder of Harmony Private Wealth. "The commitment they've made to the future with their technology platform makes our job easier and whenever our job is easier, we can focus on the client and they are the direct beneficiary."

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.02 trillion as of 12/31/20.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

