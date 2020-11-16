Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited To Present At The DbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference On 19 November 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) based in South Africa, and focused on gold mining and exploration, today announced that Harmony Financial Director, Boipelo Lekubo will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 19. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 19, 2020TIME: 9:30 AM ET/ 4:30pm South Africa Standard TimeLINK: https://bit.ly/3jNDfgr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Successful acquisition of Anglogold Ashanti's remaining South Africa assets as of 1 October 2020 , making Harmony South Africa's largest gold producer by volume

Runner-up in the Sunday Times Top 100 companies. The awards acknowledge those JSE-listed companies that have created wealth and value for shareholders. Those with a minimum market capitalisation of R5 billion at 31 August 2020 and a track record of five years trading from 1 September 2015 were ranked on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five-year period. Also considered were subjective qualifying criteria relating to a company's perceived compliance with good governance and ethical conduct

and a track record of five years trading from were ranked on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five-year period. Also considered were subjective qualifying criteria relating to a company's perceived compliance with good governance and ethical conduct Harmony has, more than any other gold mining company in South Africa , demonstrated true sustainability over the past 70 years. From the Company's enduring history, to the product it mines and the way in which it is mined, to the care taken to preserve the environment and the support provided to its communities, Harmony has illustrated time and again, that sustainability is the driving force of its business

About Harmony

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony), a world-class gold mining and exploration company, has operations and assets in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Harmony has close to 70 years' experience in the industry. Company assets include one open pit mine and several exploration tenements in PNG, as well as 10 underground mines and 1 open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. In addition, Harmony owns 50% of the significant Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project - a tier 1 asset - in a joint venture in PNG.

The company's primary stock exchange listing is on the JSE with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The bulk of our shareholders are in South Africa and the United States. Additional information on the company is available on the corporate website, www.harmony.co.za.

About Virtual Investor Conferences SMVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

