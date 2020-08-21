Harmony Biosciences Announces Closing Of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering And Exercise In Full Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony"), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced it has closed its upsized initial public offering of 6,151,162 shares of common stock, including 802,325 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock, at the public offering price of $24.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Harmony, are expected to be $147.6 million. All of the shares were offered by Harmony.

Harmony shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HRMY" on August 19, 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Piper Sandler acted as lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on August 18, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by email at prospectus@psc.com or by phone: 1-800-747-3924.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Harmony BiosciencesHarmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Chicago, IL. The company was established in October 2017 by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs.

